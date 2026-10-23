New outpatient clinic to serve 40,000 rural residents in North Kazakhstan region

The facility is designed to serve around 250 patients a day. The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova and North Kazakhstan region Governor Gauez Nurmukhambetov.

Photo credit: North Kazakhstan region's administration

“We are consistently working to ensure that villages in the North Kazakhstan region continue to develop, strengthen their social infrastructure and become even more comfortable places to live. Over the past three years, 50 healthcare facilities have been built or modernized, including 46 primary healthcare facilities. This has enabled thousands of residents of our region to gain access to quality medical services. For us, this is not just a new building, but a real opportunity to improve access to healthcare for our residents,” the regional governor said.

A total of 5 billion tenge was allocated from the National Fund for the construction of the clinic. The building was completed within one year.

Photo credit: North Kazakhstan region's administration

According to the minister, more than 1,200 healthcare facilities have been built across Kazakhstan over the past five years, including 655 in rural areas.

The new healthcare facility is expected to improve access to medical care for residents of Kyzylzhar district. This year, 16 doctors joined its staff, 12 of whom are young professionals. The facility has also been provided with modern diagnostic equipment.

Photo credit: North Kazakhstan region's administration

Construction and assembly work has now been fully completed. The facility must still obtain a license and the necessary permits before it can begin operating.