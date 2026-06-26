New law may push some psychologists into unofficial practice - expert

On June 25, the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament approved the Law on Psychological Activities, which sets requirements for psychologists’ education, qualifications and professional responsibility.

Under the law, only those with relevant higher or postgraduate education, or an academic degree in psychology, will be officially recognized as psychologists. They must also be included in a state registry, allowing clients to verify their qualifications.

According to Kucheruk, the new rules will make choosing a specialist easier and safer.

“The main change for people is that choosing a specialist will become easier and safer. The market will have more psychologists with relevant higher education and verified qualifications,” she said.

At the same time, some practitioners who entered the profession after completing short-term courses may leave official practice.

“Of course, some specialists who previously worked after completing short-term courses will most likely leave official practice. They may continue finding clients by word of mouth and offering consultations online or privately, but the regulated professional field will become clearer and more transparent,” Kucheruk noted.

She believes the number of psychologists working officially may initially decline, while the overall standard of professional training will improve.

“Today, many people enter the profession after completing three-, five- or six-month courses. The new law places particular emphasis on formal education in psychology, so some practitioners will no longer be able to work officially. The number of psychologists will most likely decrease, but the overall standard of professional training will improve,” she said.

However, Kucheruk stressed that formal education alone does not guarantee the quality of psychological assistance.

“Of course, a diploma alone does not make someone a good psychologist. Much depends on experience, ongoing professional development and adherence to professional ethics,” the expert added.

She also acknowledged the risk that some practitioners who fail to meet the new requirements may move into the unofficial sector.

“There is a risk. Some specialists who are unable to meet the new requirements will probably continue offering private consultations online, through social media and through client referrals. If someone has already helped many people, friends and acquaintances will continue recommending them, so such practitioners are unlikely to disappear from the market entirely,” she explained.

However, they will no longer operate within the official system or benefit from the status and guarantees provided by state registration.

“Ultimately, many people choose a psychologist based not only on their diploma, but also on reviews, trust and the results they see. Therefore, specialists whom people genuinely trust and whose work helps their clients will remain in demand,” Kucheruk concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Senate had approved the Law on Psychological Activities, aimed at protecting the public from services provided by unqualified practitioners.