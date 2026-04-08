New era in Thai medicine as it pioneers robot-assisted heart surgeries

According to VNA, the procedures involved two patients with complex cardiac conditions, including a congenital atrial septal defect and severe mitral valve stenosis. Both operations were completed without complications, with patients discharged within two and four days, respectively.



Health officials stated that the surgeries followed extensive preparation and specialised training to ensure the safe integration of robotic technology into clinical practice.



According to officials, the adoption of robotic systems in cardiac and thoracic surgery is expected to reduce complications, improve treatment outcomes and expand access to specialised care within the public system.



The achievement represents the first successful use of such technology in cardiac procedures under Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health. Authorities plan to scale up the programme in the next phase, enabling more patients to benefit from advanced surgical options.



The development also supports Thailand’s long-term goal of enhancing healthcare standards and reinforcing its position as a regional centre for medical excellence through innovation and technology, experts believe.



Earlier, it was reported that Almaty doctors had performed a unique heart surgery on 95-year-old patient.