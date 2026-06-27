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    New eco park opens in Turkistan region

    14:15, 27 June 2026

    A new 50-hectare eco park has opened along the Karashyk River in Kazakhstan's Turkistan region as part of the nationwide Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign initiated by the Head of State, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the akimat of the Turkistan region.

    New eco park opens in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region

    The opening ceremony was held as part of the “New Constitution – Legal Culture of the People” event and was attended by akim (governor) of Turkistan region Nuralkhan Kusherov.

    New eco park opens in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region

    Addressing participants, Kusherov said the country would soon mark the anniversary of the adoption of the renewed Constitution, which, he noted, had received broad public support during the national referendum. He also cited President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who described the Constitution as a long-term political and legal foundation for the country's development.

    New eco park opens in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region

    Kusherov said the concept of “Law and Order” had become one of the key principles of the renewed Constitution and described the newly opened eco park as more than just a recreational area.

    “The eco park, opened on the instructions of the Head of State, is not merely a place for recreation. It is a modern public space where residents and visitors to Turkistan can meet, play sports and spend their free time,” he said.

    New eco park opens in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region

    The park features trees adapted to the local climate, including Turanga poplar, maple, acacia, poplar and apricot. It also includes four bridges, 170 solar-powered streetlights, three volleyball courts, a football field, a 4,000-square-meter children's playground, three fishing areas, 11 designated barbecue and campfire sites, as well as stone and wooden sculptures.

    New eco park opens in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region

    The opening concluded with a concert featuring Kazakh performers Aidana Medenova, Ushkyn Zhamalbek, Alem, and other artists.

    New eco park opens in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region
    New eco park opens in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region
    New eco park opens in Turkistan region
    Photo credit: Akimat of the Turkistan region

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new agro-eco hub dedicated to environmental education, waste sorting, and biodiversity conservation had opened in the village of Amangeldy in Kostanay region.

    Ecology Taza Qazaqstan Turkestan region Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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