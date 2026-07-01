New Constitution sets Kazakhstan’s development path for decades, PM

He said the Constitution, which came into force today, July 1, 2026, defines the country’s trajectory for decades ahead.

Its adoption reflects broad public support for the new stage of modernization under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The new Constitution provides a solid institutional foundation for the country’s progressive development.

He said the Kazakh President said the reforms are not only about economic indicators but also about Kazakhstan becoming an active participant in shaping the new global economic reality.

All the transformations lay the groundwork for further social stability, ensuring Law and Order, raising citizens’ welfare and living standards and building a progressive, highly intellectual generation of Kazakhstani citizens.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the entry into force of the country’s new Constitution.