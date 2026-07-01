New Constitution may increase value of education and science in Kazakhstan - expert

According to Amirlan Nurgazin, Research Fellow at the Maqsut Narikbayev Institute for Network and Development (MIND), the transition to the Qurultay as a new legislative institution has changed the system of representative power in the country.

“The most large-scale change was the transition to a unicameral Parliament. The Qurultay became a new legislative institution and changed the system of representative power,” Amirlan Nurgazin said.

At the same time, the expert believes that the institutional reform is not the only matter of fundamental importance. The stronger role of science and education in state policy is equally significant.

“At the constitutional level, the development of human capital, education, science and innovation is enshrined as a strategic direction of the state’s activity. Science can become a driver of the development of society and the country as a whole. This may increase the value of education and culture and help form public demand for knowledge,” he noted.

According to Nurgazin, this approach is an important stage for the country’s long-term development.

“This is the stage without which it is difficult to ensure predictable and competitive development of Kazakhstan,” he emphasized.

Speaking about what could change for ordinary citizens after July 1, the expert noted the further digitalization of public services. According to him, services will expand, procedures will become simpler, and more functions will move online.

“The introduction of artificial intelligence and the accumulated experience of working with data will reduce the bureaucratic burden. For an ordinary person, this means that interaction with government agencies will become more convenient,” Amirlan Nurgazin explained.

Special attention, according to him, is also being paid to the protection of citizens’ digital rights. In particular, this concerns protection against the hidden collection of personal data in applications, as well as the extension of the secrecy of correspondence to messengers.

In addition, the rules of detention have changed. A person must now be informed of the grounds for the restriction of liberty during detention, as well as their rights, including the right to remain silent and the right to legal assistance.

At the same time, the expert does not rule out that certain difficulties may arise in the first months after the new norms came into force.

“It is impossible to bring all legislation into line with the new Constitution in such a short period of time. Some by-laws, codes and laws still need to be reviewed. They will be gradually repealed, revised and brought into line with the new norms. This is a natural transition period,” he said.

Another challenge may be the large-scale electoral campaign for the Qurultay elections. According to the expert, it will take place during the same period when state bodies will have to adapt legislation to the new constitutional norms.

“The burden on the Ministry of Justice and the entire legal sector will be very high. They will have to work intensively on both adapting legislation and organizing elections at the same time,” he concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the historical meaning of the Qurultay and similar assemblies among other nations.