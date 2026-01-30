New casinos to be built in 4 regions of Kazakhstan

He stressed that the newly built casinos will operate exclusively for foreign visitors, with the project aimed at attracting high-spending international tourists to Kazakhstan.

New casinos are planned for the East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Mangistau and Zhetysu regions.

“The expected economic impact includes around 500 jobs per casino, annual tax revenues of 2–4 billion tenge, and an increase in the number of gambling tourists from the current 100,000 to 200,000,” the deputy minister said.

Casino operations in Kazakhstan are currently allowed only in Konayev in the Almaty region and the Shchuchinsk-Borovoye Resort Area in the Akmola region, with access open to both locals and foreigners.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s tourism sector has attracted 1 trillion 254 billion tenge.