New bulk carrier launched at Kuryk Port

The vessel has been named in honor of Kazakhstan’s honored oil worker and honorary citizen of Aktau, Nasipkali Marabayev.

Photo credit: Akimat

The vessel is equipped with modern technology and is designed to transport dry and general cargo. It has a capacity of 7,000 tons, with a length of 136 meters, a width of 16 meters, and a height of 7 meters. This ship is built to operate in a range of climatic conditions, including both open seas and rivers.

The vessel will be operated by a joint Kazakh-Arab shipping company, which kicked off its operations with the launch of this ship. The crew is made up of 14 highly trained Kazakhstani sailors.

Photo credit: Akimat

During the ceremony, a memorandum was signed between the Kazakh and Arab companies to attract investment for the growth of the Caspian fleet. The plan is to expand the fleet to six vessels by 2027.

The construction of the Sarzha multifunctional marine terminal at the Kuryk port is currently underway. The project involves building six terminals, which will boost the Trans-Caspian corridor's capacity to handle 5 million tons of dry cargo and over 7 million tons of liquid cargo annually by 2030.

As reported earlier, UAE’s AD Ports Group is set to contribute around 30 million US dollars in investment in the grain terminal at the Kuryk Port.