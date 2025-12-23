New Banksy mural appears in London

The new mural by the elusive street artist was first spotted on Monday on a wall above a row of garages in Queens Mews, in the Bayswater area near Hyde Park.

The graffiti depicts two children dressed for winter, wearing rubber boots, jackets, and pom-pom hats. They are lying on their backs, with one of the children pointing up at the sky.

Banksy himself confirmed that he is the author of the work. On Monday evening, the artist posted a photograph of the Bayswater graffiti on his Instagram page, which is traditionally regarded as the main confirmation of the authenticity of his new works.

Photo credit: @banksy’s official Instagram page

Banksy regularly leaves his artworks in public spaces in London and other cities around the world, addressing social, political, and humanitarian themes.

