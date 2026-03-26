New bank to be established in Kazakhstan

ADCB, one of the largest banks in the UAE, is backed by the state-owned Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. As of the end of 2025, the bank’s assets exceeded $210 billion, with net profit surpassing $3 billion.

The new bank will be wholly owned by ADCB, which will provide capital, strategic management and operational support.

It plans to offer a full range of banking services and develop Islamic finance through an “Islamic window.”

The regulator has issued the necessary approvals for establishing Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (Kazakhstan). The bank is expected to obtain a full license after completing preparatory work.

Officials say the move will boost competition in Kazakhstan’s banking sector and expand access to financial services.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to secure funding from the World Bank for infrastructure projects.