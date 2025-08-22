New ambassador of Sweden to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

Deputy Minister Issetov welcomed and congratulated the Swedish diplomat on his appointment as the Ambassador to Kazakhstan, as well as expressed the Kazakh side’s interest in the comprehensive deepening of mutually beneficial relations and strengthening ties between Astana and Stockholm.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The diplomats highlighted opportunities to broaden business ties and enhance trade and investment partnerships.

In conclusion, the parties agreed to promote active bilateral and multilateral engagement to ensure full implementation of the potential of the Kazakh-Swedish relationship.

