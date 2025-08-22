EN
    New ambassador of Sweden to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials

    14:12, 22 August 2025

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lars Stefan Eriksson, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Foreign policy
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    Deputy Minister Issetov welcomed and congratulated the Swedish diplomat on his appointment as the Ambassador to Kazakhstan, as well as expressed the Kazakh side’s interest in the comprehensive deepening of mutually beneficial relations and strengthening ties between Astana and Stockholm.

    Foreign policy
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The diplomats highlighted opportunities to broaden business ties and enhance trade and investment partnerships.

    In conclusion, the parties agreed to promote active bilateral and multilateral engagement to ensure full implementation of the potential of the  Kazakh-Swedish relationship.

    As earlier reported, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Belgium, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Roman Vassilenko presented his credentials to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

