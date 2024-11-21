New akim of Aksu named

Bolatbek Sharipov was born in 1973 in Zarechnoye village of the Ertis district. He commenced his career in 1992 and has been working in public service since 2008. He held a number of positions in the Ertis district, including head of department and akim of the district.

Akim of the Pavlodar region, Assain Baikhanov, has set a task for the new mayor to carry out inspection of all available infrastructure and social projects, as well as to analyze issues of concern.

Bolatbek Sharipov will also be responsible for ensuring sustainable economic growth of 6-7 per cent. He will also coordinate the development of the Aksu investment zone, infrastructure and agro-industrial complex, and a timely response to the urgent problems of residents.