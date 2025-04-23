New AI startup aims to replace all human jobs

The initiative is led by prominent AI researcher Tamay Besiroglu, co-founder of Epoch AI. The startup’s mission is strikingly radical: to automate every job function and create an economy in which AI replaces humans at every level. However, Tamay Besiroglu clarified to TechCrunch that the company’s immediate focus is on white-collar work rather than manual labor jobs that would require robotics.

According to Besiroglu, the market potential is enormous. In the United States alone, workers are collectively paid around $18 trillion per year, and globally that figure exceeds $60 trillion. He believes that fully automating labor could drive explosive economic growth, raise living standards, and lead to the creation of entirely new goods and services that are unimaginable today.

Mechanize plans to build simulated work environments and evaluation systems that capture the full range of what people do on the job. This includes using a computer, handling long-term tasks without clear success criteria, collaborating with others, and adjusting priorities in response to obstacles and disruptions. These digital environments will serve as practical simulations of real-world work scenarios, enabling AI agents to develop useful skills through reinforcement learning (RL).

Concerns and criticism

While the idea of automation may benefit those who own AI agents, it raises serious concerns about the future of human employment.

Despite the backlash, Besiroglu remains confident that once all work processes are automated, humanity will reach an unprecedented level of economic prosperity. He argues that workers who are not replaced by AI will be able to take on roles beyond the capabilities of artificial intelligence — and will be compensated accordingly for these new, more valuable positions.

Still, like many experts, Besiroglu acknowledges that today’s AI technology is far from perfect. Agents often lack reliability, struggle with long-term tasks, and have difficulty retaining information.

For now, Mechanize is actively building its team.

