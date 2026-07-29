New AI could identify the AI behind fake videos

The system, called SAGA (Source Attribution of Generative AI Videos), can attribute it to a specific generator, development team, model version, or generation method, providing more detailed information for digital investigations and content verification.

According to the researchers, the framework works across five levels of identification: distinguishing real from AI-generated videos, identifying whether a video was created from text or an image prompt, recognizing the underlying model version, identifying the development team, and pinpointing the exact AI generator.

A key feature of SAGA is its ability to learn from very limited labeled data. The researchers say the system achieved results comparable to fully supervised methods while using only 0.5% of the source-labeled training data for each AI model.

The researchers also introduced what they call Temporal Attention Signatures, visual patterns that reveal subtle differences in how AI video generators create motion from frame to frame. These signatures provide an explanation for why different AI models can be distinguished and may also help identify videos produced by previously unseen generators.

To evaluate the system, the team tested SAGA on public datasets containing videos generated by 19 different AI models. The study reports that the framework consistently outperformed existing video detection methods and remained effective even when evaluating videos created by generators it had not encountered during training.

Researchers say SAGA could strengthen digital forensics and improve transparency as AI-generated video becomes more widespread.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists invented fake illness and AI spread it as real.