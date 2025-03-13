New 7-volume treatise on Kazakhstan’s history to be released this year

He reminded of the President’s instruction set at the Qurultay platform to publish a new treatise on the national history of Kazakhstan.

“This work is set to be completed this year,” Sayasat Nurbek said.

In his words, both domestic and foreign experts were attracted to this work.

Recall that on March 15, 2024, at the III meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay titled as “Fair Citizen - Fair Labour - Fair Wages,” the President said that systematic work is underway to write a new academic history of Kazakhstan in seven volumes, with more than 250 scholars, including 60 foreign ones involved in it. For the first time, in the academic practice of preparing such publications, a separate volume will be devoted to the period of the Ulus of Jochi.