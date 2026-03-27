Nepal’s youngest prime minister Balendra Shah sworn in

Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath to Shah, popularly known as Balen, who wore traditional Nepali attire -- daura suruwal and topi.

Shah, 35, was elected under the banner of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which secured 182 of 275 seats in parliament, defeating established political parties.

After the ceremony, Shah formed a 15-member Cabinet and headed to his office in Singha Durbar, the government complex that houses most ministries and was damaged during the protests. The buildings have since been repaired.

Swarnim Wagle, an economist, was named finance minister, while Shishir Khanal was appointed foreign minister. Sudhan Gurung, who took part in the protests that ousted then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli last September, was named home minister.​​​​​​​

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that former rapper and Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah is to become Nepal’s next leader after his party secured a sweeping victory in the country’s latest parliamentary elections.