Nepal flood death toll reaches 1,451, thousands missing

Among those missing are 636 foreign nationals. Rasuwa and Nuwakot remain among the worst-affected districts, with thousands of locals and non-locals still unaccounted for.

Authorities have rescued 13,784 people, while more than 20,900 security personnel are involved in ongoing search and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, 1,231 displaced people are staying at 20 holding centers.

Authorities have also collected DNA samples to help identify victims, including 530 unidentified remains.

Earlier, Qazinform reported rapid warming in the Himalayas was increasing the risk of rock collapses, rock-ice avalanches and subsequent floods that could overwhelm existing protective measures, according to a study by World Weather Attribution.