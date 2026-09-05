Nepal flood death toll reaches 1,294

According to the latest figures from Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 1,294 bodies have been recovered, while the whereabouts of 5,053 people remain unknown.

So far, 13,095 people have been rescued, while 5,006 names have been added to a verified list.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in the worst-affected areas. Authorities noted that the figure for people whose whereabouts remain unknown does not necessarily reflect the actual number of missing persons, as information is still being updated and verified.

Earlier, it was reported that 31 people had been confirmed dead and 531 others were still missing as of 6 p.m. Friday, following a mudslide on August 26 that struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.