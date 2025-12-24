Neolithic Turkish site of Karahantepe named among top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2025

“Since the first stone structures were unearthed at Karahantepe just six years ago, the site has continued to change the story of the people who lived in southeastern Anatolia in the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period (ca. 12,000 to 10,200 years ago). This year was no exception, thanks to a pair of unique discoveries,” said the magazine.

This year’s findings at the site, in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, include a rare stone monument carved with a human face and a group of artifacts that may represent the world’s oldest three-dimensional narrative, the magazine reported.

The stone monument is a T-shaped pillar featuring a three-dimensional human face, a first for such structures in the region, said the magazine, adding that the T-pillars, previously found at several Neolithic sites, are widely believed to symbolize human figures, but none had earlier been discovered with a sculpted face.

Necmi Karul, who heads the dig team, was quoted by the magazine as saying: “The discovery of a face at the top of the pillar supports the view that they symbolized humans.”

Archaeology Magazine said the finds deepen understanding of how early communities in Anatolia viewed themselves and their world, providing rare evidence of complex symbolic expression in a period where such material remains are scarce.

The site is a key component of the Tas Tepeler or Stone Hills project, a group of Neolithic archaeological sites in Upper Mesopotamia, near the city of Sanliurfa in modern-day Türkiye. The project explores Neolithic remains starting from the very beginning of settled life to the development of farming societies, according to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

‘The world’s Neolithic capital’

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy celebrated the publication on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, saying: “Karahantepe is on the world stage.”

“The scientific work carried out on these lands is reshaping what we know about human history. I believe that this comprehensive process, ranging from micro-analyses and archaeometry to symbolic finds and conservation efforts, will establish Tas Tepeler (Stone Hills) as the world’s Neolithic capital,” Ersoy said.

“We will continue with determination to bring Anatolia’s 12,000-year-old story to light through science and to share it with the world by preserving our cultural heritage,” he added.

Ersoy also thanked scientists, colleagues, the Sanliurfa Governor’s Office, and the city’s municipality for their efforts.

Earlier, archeologists discover 6,000-year-old skull in Turkish Mediterranean region.