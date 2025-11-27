Neolithic structure resembling amphitheater unearthed in southeastern Türkiye

Photo credit: Xinhua

Excavations are ongoing at the site, located inside Tek Tek Mountains National Park about 46 kilometers (28.5 miles) from the city center, with newly revealed findings offering fresh insight into the Neolithic era.

Photo credit: Xinhua

The work forms part of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s “Legacy for the Future” Project, which has brought to light spaces and human figurines used for ritual activity by early settled communities.

Photo credit: Xinhua

From animal to human figurines

The excavation’s head, Necmi Karul, told Anadolu that settlement at Karahantepe began around 9400 BCE and continued until the 8th millennium BCE.

He said researchers have identified three settlement phases: an initial stage with round-plan structures, a second with rounded-corner quadrangular buildings, and a later phase with true-cornered constructions. Each phase included both public and residential structures.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Karul said excavators uncovered a 17-meter-wide structure containing seated human figurines placed on the floor and set into the walls. The findings point to a gradual shift from animal to human symbolism.

“These are very unique finds, showing that prehistoric people increasingly focused on human figurines over time, while earlier periods were dominated by animal symbolism,” he said.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Karul added that the building features focal points with broad, three-tiered seating resembling an odeon or amphitheater, suggesting it was intended for communal gatherings and represents an architectural style not previously documented in the region.

Designed to bring people together

Karul said the structure will become clearer as restoration progresses and standing stones are returned to their original positions. He noted that evidence from the excavations shows large groups gathered inside the building, with human and animal figurines arranged at key points.

“This allows us to draw certain conclusions about the function of these buildings. Had they been temples, their function would have been more limited. Therefore, the primary function seems to have been to bring people together,” he said.

“This design continued in later periods in the form of amphitheaters and odeons. The key point may be that with the advent of settled life, there was a need for spaces that facilitated communal living, which likely led to the construction of such buildings,” he added.

