Nearly two-thirds of 16-25-year-old Europeans used AI in 2025, Eurostat report

The data was released by Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, to coincide with Safer Internet Day on 10 February.

Young people are leading the integration of generative AI into everyday life. Usage for personal purposes was significantly higher among 16-24-year-olds, with 44.2% reporting private use, compared to 25.1% among the general population.

Predictably, AI use for formal education was far more common among younger users. Nearly four in ten young people (39.3%) reported using generative AI for educational purposes, while only 9.4% of the broader population did the same. In contrast, professional use of AI tools showed similar levels between the two groups - 15.8% among young people and 15.1% among the general population - likely reflecting the fact that many individuals in the younger age bracket have not yet entered the workforce.

At the national level, Greece (83.5%), Estonia (82.8%), and Czechia (78.5%) recorded the highest shares of AI use among young people. Meanwhile, Romania (44.1%), Italy (47.2%), and Poland (49.3%) reported the lowest rates within this age group.

Earlier, it was reported about 85 percent of Portuguese children and young people aged 9 to 17 have used generative artificial intelligence in the past month, 10 percentage points above the European average.