Nearly half of foreign workers in South Korea work in mining, manufacturing

Of the 1.56 million foreign residents here, 64.7 percent had jobs last year, while 31.4 percent were economically inactive and 3.9 percent were unemployed, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

Among the employed, 45.6 percent worked in the mining and manufacturing industries, while 18.9 percent worked in the wholesale, retail and restaurant businesses.

Some 14 percent worked for private businesses or in the public service sector, 10.6 percent were in construction, and 8.3 percent were in the agriculture and fisheries businesses.

More than 51 percent of foreign workers received a monthly average wage of between 2 million won (US$1,382) and 3 million won, while 37.1 percent earned over 3 million won.

By visa type, 19.4 percent of the foreign residents were here with non-professional employment visas and 12.8 percent were on student visas. Some 9 percent were permanent residents, and 7.8 percent were married to Korean citizens.

Data also showed the average happiness level of the foreign residents was 4.3 points on a five-point scale.

About 17.4 percent of foreigners said they experienced discrimination in South Korea, with 27.7 percent of foreign students reporting such an experience.

Earlier, it was reported that the South Korean economy has grown 2% in 2024.