EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Nearly half of elderly Japanese women turn to AI for conflict advice

    02:23, 24 May 2026

    A recent survey in Japan reveals that nearly half of elderly women in Japan prefer artificial intelligence over humans when seeking advice on interpersonal conflicts – an unusual trend compared to other age groups, Kyodo reports.

    AI
    Phоtо credit: Kyodo

    The Japan Institute for Promotion of Digital Economy and Community conducted the online survey in mid-January, gathering responses from 1,449 people aged 18 to 79. Among women in their 60s and 70s, 47.8% said they would consult AI, compared with 37.3% who favored human advice. By contrast, the overall sample leaned toward humans (45.8%) over AI (36.5%), with 17.7% undecided.

    Men in the same age bracket showed a different pattern: 57% preferred human advice, while only 25.2% chose AI.

    Research notes that AI may make people feel more comfortable opening up without fear of judgement.

    The results highlight a generational and gender divide in attitudes toward technology, suggesting that older women may be more receptive to AI as a source of objective guidance in personal matters.

    Earlier, it was reported that a study had warned AI chatbots can pose risks when used for medical advice.

    AI Artificial Intelligence Women Japan World News Science and Research Statistics
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All