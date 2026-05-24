Nearly half of elderly Japanese women turn to AI for conflict advice

The Japan Institute for Promotion of Digital Economy and Community conducted the online survey in mid-January, gathering responses from 1,449 people aged 18 to 79. Among women in their 60s and 70s, 47.8% said they would consult AI, compared with 37.3% who favored human advice. By contrast, the overall sample leaned toward humans (45.8%) over AI (36.5%), with 17.7% undecided.

Men in the same age bracket showed a different pattern: 57% preferred human advice, while only 25.2% chose AI.

Research notes that AI may make people feel more comfortable opening up without fear of judgement.

The results highlight a generational and gender divide in attitudes toward technology, suggesting that older women may be more receptive to AI as a source of objective guidance in personal matters.

Earlier, it was reported that a study had warned AI chatbots can pose risks when used for medical advice.