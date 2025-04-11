Nearly 90 killed by severe weather in India, Nepal

At least 61 people were killed in various areas of the eastern Indian state of Bihar since April 9 due to lightning strikes and hailstorms, according to disaster officials.



An official of Bihar’s disaster management department told Anadolu that while 39 people died due to storm-related incidents, around 22 people died in lightning strikes.



The state was hit by severe weather conditions including thunderstorms and lightning, according to weather officials.



In the Northern Uttar Pradesh state, officials said at least 22 people, including five women, died in rain-related incidents on Thursday, public broadcaster All India Radio said on Friday.



It said rain was recorded in 36 of the state’s districts, while deaths were reported in 11 districts.



A 9-month-old infant was killed by a lightning strike in the Bajura district of Nepal’s Sudurpashchim province while her mother was injured, Rising Nepal daily reported on Thursday.



Rain and storms also caused power and telecommunications outages in the affected provinces.

Earlier it was reported that at least 21 had been killed amid major flooding, tornadoes battering U.S. Midwest, South.