Nearly 1.9 mln guests visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr

Among them,562,632 worshippers performed prayers at the mosque, including 193,435 for Isha and Taraweeh and 195,987 for Tahajjud. On the 27th night of Ramadan, 72,533 worshippers gathered, while 26,025 performed Eid Al-Fitr prayers.

During the same period, the mosque received 391,011 visitors, and over the Eid holiday, welcomed 122,819 guests, including 57,629 worshippers and 64,959 visitors, who experienced the mosque's unique spiritual and cultural atmosphere. Despite Ramadan 1446 being 29 days long, the number of guests increased by over 10 percent compared to Ramadan 1445.

The mosque welcomed approximately 11,240 visitors daily during Ramadan. A total of 289 guided tours were conducted, attended by 4,270 visitors. Tourist companies made 6,774 bookings, covering 128,361 visitors, while 75 official delegation bookings included 1,126 visitors.

The Centre also doubled the number of operators in the call centre, which received 4,436 calls. In coordination with Abu Dhabi TV, daily live prayers were aired, reaching millions of viewers worldwide.

More than 2.6 million Iftar meals were distributed throughout the holy month, reflecting the values of generosity and giving.

As part of "Our Fasting Guests" initiative, the Centre — sponsored by Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Foundation and in strategic partnership with Erth Hotel — distributed Iftar and Suhoor meals throughout the holy month.

A total of 2,625,568 Iftar meals were prepared by the hotel during Ramadan. Of these, 898,288 meals were distributed at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi; 442,345 at Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Al Ain; 1,160,000 across Abu Dhabi's labour cities; and 105,935 in various other areas of the emirate.

In addition, the Centre distributed 19,000 Suhoor meals during the last ten nights of Ramadan to worshippers observing the night prayers at the mosque — all as part of the same initiative, reflecting the values of generosity and giving deeply rooted in UAE society by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan — may his soul rest in peace.

The Centre offered visitors the opportunity to experience the spiritual and cultural ambience of Ramadan at the Dome of Peace and Souq Al Jami', which featured a diverse selection of shops and restaurants, along with outdoor kiosks near the dome. The Ramadan Market included 22 kiosks located across the mosque's northern and southern courtyards.

The Centre implemented over 11 initiatives that reflected its religious and cultural mission. Among them was hosting 4 Ramadan lectures by the Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis at its dedicated venue within the mosque.

Additionally, the Centre organised 18 lectures delivered by esteemed scholars — guests of the UAE President — in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Zakat Fund.

The Centre also produced 13 episodes of the "Jusoor" (Bridges) programme, involving more than 1,200 participants representing 13 embassies, various institutions, and mosque staff — gathering together through acts of volunteering and shared Iftar under the umbrella of Islamic values.

The mosque also hosted a blood donation campaign, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank, and distributed audio Qur'ans featuring recitations by the mosque's Imams Idris Abkar and Yahya Aishan to worshippers, in commemoration of Zayed Humanitarian Day (19th of Ramadan), during an event organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, hosted at the mosque.

The Centre dedicated all its resources to highlight Ramadan activities throughout the holy month. It produced over 100 media pieces, and its news was shared by more than 700 local, regional, and international media outlets. The mosque was featured in over 3,600 news articles, visual reports, and social media posts across various platforms and social media channels — amplifying its message of peace and cultural exchange globally.

Organisational committees at the Centre formed volunteer teams from across all departments, regardless of job title or role. Every employee contributed to providing worshippers with a peaceful and seamless prayer experience. They were supported by volunteers from the Emirates Red Crescent, Absher Ya Watan team, Ma'an Volunteer Group, police officers, paramedics, civil defence personnel, parking attendants, and Saeed traffic systems staff — bringing the total number of volunteers to over 580.

The Centre recognises and values the contributions of more than 20 governmental and private entities, whose annual collaboration was key to the success of Ramadan operations.

As part of its efforts during the holy month, the Centre also extended services to worshippers at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah.

At Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, the total number of worshippers during the holy month reached 290,331, including 99,746 for Isha and Taraweeh prayers, 76,491 for Tahajjud, and 32,030 for Eid Al-Fitr prayers. The mosque also distributed 442,345 Iftar meals throughout Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah welcomed 122,347 worshippers, with 61,084 attending Isha and Taraweeh, 27,662 attending Tahajjud, and 30,268 performing Eid prayers. At Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Grand Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah, a total of 39,783 worshippers gathered during the month, including 19,577 for Isha and Taraweeh, 10,399 for Tahajjud, and 3,430 for Eid Al-Fitr prayers.

