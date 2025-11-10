Nearly 15,000 libraries serve over 12 million readers in Uzbekistan

The total number of library users has reached 12.8 million people. Among them, 31.6% are children under 14, 45.9% are adolescents aged 15-24, and 22.6% are citizens aged 25 and older.

The statistics cover all types of libraries nationwide, including those within educational institutions, information resource centers under local authorities, and information and library centers affiliated with various ministries, departments, and organizations.

