Navy patrol aircraft carrying 4 crashes in South Korea, 3 bodies found

The crash occurred at around 1:49 p.m., and witnesses reported smoke rising from the mountain with sounds of explosions.

"A P-3 maritime patrol aircraft that took off at 1:43 p.m. for landing and takeoff training from an air base in Pohang crashed at a nearby location at around 1:49 p.m., due to an unspecified reason," the Navy said.

Later in the day, three bodies, believed to be those on the aircraft, were retrieved at the crash scene.

⚡️✈️🇰🇷 A South Korean navy P-3CK plane has crashed in the southern city of Pohang in South Korea.



The crash happened at around 1:50 p.m. (0450 GMT) pic.twitter.com/f3cY1Ur3fs — MenchOsint (@MenchOsint) May 29, 2025

The Navy separately confirmed the deaths of two of the four crew members who were aboard -- comprising two officers and two non-commissioned officers. It has yet to verify their identities.

The Navy said it has launched an investigative unit to look into further details. No civilian casualties were reported.

Fire authorities have dispatched 17 pieces of equipment and some 40 personnel to respond to the accident.

Acting President Lee Ju-ho was briefed on the crash by acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho and called for all-out efforts to rescue the passengers and prevent further damage to the surrounding environment, his office said.

The Navy operates 16 P-3C aircraft, dubbed the "submarine killer" for its anti-submarine capabilities. The first eight of the 16 aircraft were deployed in 1995.

The recent accident marks the first known crash involving a P-3C aircraft deployed by the armed service.