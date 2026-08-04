Nauru is no more: Pacific island nation officially becomes Naoero

The announcement on the official Government of the Republic of Naoero Facebook page states that the country’s official designation is now the Republic of Naoero, and its abbreviation is Naoero. Its country code will be updated from NRU to NRO, and its citizens will be referred to as dei-Naoero.

President David Adeang of Naoero told Parliament on July 20 that the decision followed extensive discussions and reflected the country's identity, heritage and culture. The government said a referendum was no longer necessary because Naoero is not a new name but one that has long been part of the nation's identity, appears on the national coat of arms, is widely used in the community and is recognized under the Constitution.

Adeang said the move was “not about politics” but about “preserving the legacy of our ancestors and strengthening the future of our children.”

The name change was proposed through the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2026, tabled in Parliament on January 29. After a 90-day constitutional layover, lawmakers unanimously approved the amendment, which was certified by Speaker of Parliament Marcus Stephen on May 13, formally enacting the change.

The government described the adoption of the name Naoero as the beginning of renewed national pride and a new chapter founded on unity, responsibility, patriotism, better health, education and sustainable development.

According to the government, international organizations and foreign governments have been formally notified of the change and have begun updating their records.

Located in the Pacific Ocean northeast of Australia, Naoero is an island state with a total area of 21 square kilometers and a population of around 13,000. It gained independence in 1968 and is considered the world’s smallest independent republic and the third-smallest country by land area.

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