Natural disasters have cost Australia an estimated $2.2B in losses so far in 2025: Report

Partial data for the March quarter shows that natural disasters, including Cyclone Alfred and floods across New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland states, particularly impacted retail trade and household spending, said local broadcaster SBS News.

Massive flooding in NSW in late May has left 10,000 homes and businesses damaged or destroyed.

In early March, Tropical Cyclone Alfred caused widespread damage and flooding to communities across southeastern Queensland and northern NSW.

Prolonged downpours flooded a vast area in southwest and central Queensland in late March and early April.

The government's Disaster Assist website lists 27 separate natural disasters from January-May, consisting of flooding, storms, cyclones, and bushfires.

Emergency Management Minister Kristy McBain said the government would provide another $200 million in 2025-26 to increase communities' resilience, adaptability, and preparedness to cope with the impacts of natural disasters.

