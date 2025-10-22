NATO Secretary General leaves for U.S. for unannounced visit

“On 21-22 October 2025, the NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, will travel to Washington D.C. The Secretary General will meet the President of the United States, Mr. Donald J. Trump. There is no planned media opportunity,” an official statement reads.

The topic of the meeting is not disclosed.

The visit is taking place amid a slowdown in preparations for a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

Earlier, Donald Trump announced upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

"At the conclusion of the call, we agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week. <...> President Putin and I will then meet in an agreed upon location, Budapest, Hungary <...>," Trump wrote on his page on the Truth Social network.

He also criticized Spain over NATO spending, threatening “consequences.”