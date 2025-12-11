National Water Council convenes for 1st meeting in Dushanbe

According to the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the event became an important step towards development of long-term strategies and strengthening the interdepartmental cooperation in the field of water resources. The new structure ensures coordination of state policy in the field of water resources, its transparency, and efficiency.

“Water resources are experiencing today a serious impact of numerous external factors: climate change, melting of glaciers, population growth, industry and energy development, as well as growing demand of the agricultural sector. All of this leads to the emergence of new crises in food security, ensuring green energy, land irrigation and ecosystems protection, which, in turn, raises the need in integrated and rational management of water resources,” Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Sulaimon Ziyozoda said in his welcoming address.

The meeting discussed the results of implementation of the Republic of Tajikistan’s Water Sector Reform Program for 2016-2025 and the draft Basin Management Plan for Water Resources of the Zaravshan Basin Area for 2026-2030.

Specific instructions have been issued regarding the efficient and careful use of water, improving the performance of basin institutions, installing water‑measuring devices at water distribution points, and conducting precise analysis of water use.

The National Water Council, established as an advisory and consultative body under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, was created on May 29, 2025.

We also reported that Kyrgyzstan is set to start modernizing Shakhimardan irrigation system.