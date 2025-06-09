EN
    National meeting on protection of children’s rights held in Kazakh capital

    23:00, 9 June 2025

    Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a republican meeting on the protection of children’s rights with the participation of deputy governors of the regions, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, those present focused on the prevention of violence against children, ensuring comprehensive safety of children and organizing children's summer recreational activities. Along with this, the progress of the introduction and implementation of the educational work program in schools "Adal Azamat" was discussed.

    Enlightenment, Interior, Emergencies, Healthcare Ministries representatives, Deputy Prosecutor General, Children’s Ombudsman and deputy governors of several regions made reports. They focused on pressing issues and extra measures for children’s rights protection and their safety.

    Children Education Society Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
