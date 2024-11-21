National Fund of Kazakhstan to support national and infrastructure projects
Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Baibazarov announced at today’s Senate meeting the resources of the National Fund of will be channeled for the development of infrastructure projects, Kazinform News Agency reports.
At the same time, fiscal measures will help replenish the National Fund revenues.
He stressed transfers from the National Fund would be spent for the development of key national and infrastructure projects pursuant to the President’s tasks. Currently, there are 17 projects, though their number will further increase. He said new projects will require significant funds which will be developed through private investments, not through budgetary means.
He added the task of the Government is to develop large projects in order to boost the economy and expand the taxation basis.
Earlier the Kazakh Senate approved the annual withdrawal of 2trln tenge from the National Fund.