National Economy Minister: Kazakh beef among world's cheapest

"Our beef is one of the cheapest in the post-Soviet space and perhaps even in the world. In neighboring countries, Kazakh meat sells for up to $10-12 per kilogram. They even write 'Meat from Kazakhstan' on the menu, and it's in great demand. But we don't have such prices here," Serik Zhumangarin stated on the sidelines of the Government.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Government does not intend to halt meat exports.

"The farms that have export contracts, organized feedlots, and earn honestly will continue their supplies," he concluded. "But we will fight against intermediaries who do nothing, underfeed their cattle, and only strive for immediate profit. We won't allow that."

Kazinform earlier reported that Kazakhstan imposes export quotas to curb rising beef prices.