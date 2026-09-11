National Bank signs AI, FinTech cooperation deals at 3rd Central Asia FinTech Summit

A memorandum was signed between the National Bank’s Center for Digital Development and the Alatau City Authority to explore the use of artificial intelligence and other digital technologies for the development of Alatau city.

Under the memorandum, the Center for Digital Development will act as a technology partner for the development, integration, and maintenance of information systems.

The parties plan to identify priority projects and draft a roadmap. One of the priority areas will be the demonstration of the SupTech platform and assessment of the potential for its application by Alatau City Authority. The platform integrates digital tools for data analysis and support of supervisory processes.

Another memorandum was signed with VEON Group and LLP KaR-Tel, which is a part of VEON. The document aims at cooperation in the development of payment services and national payment infrastructure. The parties intend to explore the issue of obtaining a first-category payment organization license by VEON companies. The memorandum also provides for cooperation in the improvement of payment services and the introduction of new digital payment services.

Earlier, it was reported that global cryptocurrency exchange Binance is preparing to set up a first-category payment organization in Kazakhstan, aiming to serve both the CIS and Eastern European markets.