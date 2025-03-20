National Ballet of Uzbekistan to stage 'Lazgi. Dance of Soul and Love' in Astana

“The tour of the National Ballet of Uzbekistan to Astana Opera is an important event in the framework of cultural cooperation between our countries. We are happy to welcome this wonderful creative team on our stage. The production of Lazgi. Dance of Soul and Love has already won the love of viewers around the world, and it is a great joy for our audience to see this performance. We hope that cultural cooperation will continue in the future, delighting viewers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with exciting theatrical projects,” Astana Opera’s general management emphasized.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

The ballet Lazgi. Dance of Soul and Love takes the viewers on a journey through time, connecting the past, present and future through the language of dance. In the first act, the action unfolds in an oasis on the Silk Road, where travelers find an exhausted woman. She is revived by music, giving her a new life. The leader of the caravan falls in love with her, and their story becomes a legend kept by the shaman. The second act features a modern-day museum, where a young woman named Love recognizes herself in one of the historical characters. The shaman awakens her connection with the past, and the museum exhibits come to life, reflecting the unity of tradition and modernity. In the third act, the ballet touches upon the theme of the rapid development of the world, where the past, present and future merge in dance, making us think about preserving cultural heritage. In the finale, Soul and Love, having passed through time, unite, symbolizing the eternal connection of spirituality and love, and the dance itself becomes a reflection of the rich culture of Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

This production, created by the famous German choreographer and ballet master Raul Raimondo Rebeck, is dedicated to the ancient folk dance Lazgi, recognized by UNESCO as part of the intangible cultural heritage of the world.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

An international team of renowned cultural figures contributed to the production. The musical accompaniment was written by composer Davidson Jaconello, and the stunning sets and lighting effects were created by the Japanese multimedia designer Yoko Seyama. The libretto and choreography belong to Raul Raimondo Rebeck, a recognized master of the stage arts, a former soloist of the Staatsballett Berlin and the Aalto Ballett Essen, winner of many international competitions, including the Prix de Lausanne. Over the years, he collaborated with legends of world ballet – Maurice Béjart, Rudolf Nureyev, William Forsythe.

Photo credit: Astana Opera

Since its premiere in Tashkent in 2021, Lazgi. Dance of Soul and Love has captivated audiences in different countries. Its first international premiere took place at Dubai Opera, after that the ballet was presented in Türkiye (Istanbul, Bursa), Germany (Dortmund), France (Paris), Russia (Saint Petersburg, Moscow). In 2024, the performance was held with triumph in Beijing, Baku and London.