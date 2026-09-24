Western Australia’s desert bursts into bloom after winter rains

The images, taken by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) aboard the NASA-USGS Landsat 8 satellite, compare the landscape in late August 2026 with the same period in 2025, when the area was drier.

The region, located about 600 kilometers north of Perth in the Murchison area, experienced above-average rainfall in June and very much above-average rainfall in August. Several cold fronts contributed to the wet conditions, helping dormant seeds in the soil awaken and produce a profusion of wildflowers across the outback.

Local experts believe the 2026 display could be the best the area has seen in nearly two decades. The blooms included mulla mulla and some threatened species that have been monitored at the CSIRO Murchison Radio-astronomy Observatory.

The remote site is primarily dedicated to astronomy. CSIRO operates several radio telescope arrays there, including the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder, within a designated radio-quiet zone designed to minimize electromagnetic interference.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that NASA’s Perseverance rover discovered igneous rocks that preserve evidence of multiple episodes of interaction with water in Mars’ Jezero Crater.