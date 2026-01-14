NASA, Energy Department plan nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030

The announcement follows the signing of a new memorandum of understanding that formalizes cooperation between the two agencies after decades of collaboration in space technology and national security projects.

At the center of the plan is a fission surface power system capable of generating steady and abundant electricity for years without refueling. Unlike solar power, the reactor would operate independently of sunlight and extreme temperature swings, two major challenges for long-term lunar operations.

NASA officials say this capability is critical for sustaining human presence on the Moon, supporting habitats, scientific research, and industrial activity.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said nuclear power is essential to achieving long-term exploration goals. He emphasized that returning to the Moon, building permanent infrastructure, and preparing for Mars missions will require energy systems that go far beyond current capabilities.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright described the project as a continuation of historic American achievements in science and engineering.

“History shows that when American science and innovation come together, from the Manhattan Project to the Apollo mission, our nation leads the world to reach new frontiers once thought impossible. This agreement continues that legacy. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and his America First Space Policy, the department is proud to work with NASA and the commercial space industry on what will be one of the greatest technical achievements in the history of nuclear energy and space exploration,” said Wright.

