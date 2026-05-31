NASA confirms fireball explosion over Massachusetts with power reaching 300 tons of TNT

Its speed hit 75,000 mph (120,700 km/h). It broke up at an altitude of 40 miles (64.3 km) above northeast Massachusetts/southeast New Hampshire.

The fireball was a natural object, not space debris or a satellite re-entry.

Its loud booms heard across the region due to the energy release.

NASA emphasized that the fireball’s fragmentation was a natural astronomical event. Such fireballs occur when meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere at high velocity, releasing immense energy upon disintegration.