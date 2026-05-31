NASA confirms fireball explosion over Massachusetts with power reaching 300 tons of TNT
07:41, 31 May 2026
A massive fireball explosion over the northeastern United States released energy equivalent to 300 tons of TNT, according to NASA officials, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.
Its speed hit 75,000 mph (120,700 km/h). It broke up at an altitude of 40 miles (64.3 km) above northeast Massachusetts/southeast New Hampshire.
The fireball was a natural object, not space debris or a satellite re-entry.
Its loud booms heard across the region due to the energy release.
NASA emphasized that the fireball’s fragmentation was a natural astronomical event. Such fireballs occur when meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere at high velocity, releasing immense energy upon disintegration.