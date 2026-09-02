NASA awards Blue Origin deal to build Mars network

The firm-fixed-price contract has a maximum potential value of approximately 700 million U.S. dollars. Under the contract, Blue Origin will deliver a high-performance telecommunications orbiter for Mars to NASA no later than December 31, 2028, according to NASA.

Blue Origin will design, develop, integrate, launch, and operate the network as part of NASA's broader space communications and navigation infrastructure.

The network will include a high-performance telecommunications spacecraft orbiting Mars to transmit science data, imagery, navigation information, and critical mission communications for spacecraft operating on and around the planet.

The network, managed by NASA's Space Communications and Navigation program, is expected to be operational at Mars by 2030 and will support both current and future missions to the Red Planet, according to NASA.

NASA said the contract award marks a milestone in its strategy to expand communications and navigation services beyond Earth and the Moon, laying the foundation for sustained exploration of Mars in the coming decades.

Earlier, it was reported that NASA had launched the powerful Roman Space Telescope to explore the dark universe.