Naruto and beyond: Japan uses manga and anime for soft power diplomacy

The government plans to actively use popular works to gain more fans of Japan in Global South emerging and developing countries, and to enhance Japan's influence in the broader international community.

The Foreign Ministry requested 1.83 billion yen under the government's budget for fiscal 2027, which starts next April, to carry out projects to promote Japanese manga, anime, music and movies, and nurture professionals in the Japanese language abroad.

Japan has already launched cultural exchange programs using concerts.

In January, the government-affiliated Japan Foundation held an anime song concert in the West African country of Ivory Coast. Japanese rock band Flow played opening theme songs of popular anime series "Naruto," exciting the audience of some 600 people.

Earlier, it was reported that Kodansha Ltd., the publisher of popular Japanese manga titles including "Attack on Titan" and "Blue Lock," planned to enter the Indian market, which has a population of 1.4 billion.