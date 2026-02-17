EN
    Naples Theater blaze causes dome collapse - video

    14:18, 17 February 2026

    A fire broke out at the Sannazaro Theater, a historic cultural symbol of Naples, in the Chiaia neighborhood, Agenzia Nova reported.

    Naples Theater blaze causes dome collapse - video
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    At least two firefighters responded to the scene with fire engines. 

    The flames reportedly spread inside the building, engulfing the roof.

    According to initial reports, the theater's dome has already collapsed.

    The extent of the damage inside is still being ascertained. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings.

    No serious injuries have been reported. Four people were reportedly intoxicated and taken to the hospital for checks.

    Police officers also arrived on the scene and will continue the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
