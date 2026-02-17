Naples Theater blaze causes dome collapse - video

At least two firefighters responded to the scene with fire engines.

The flames reportedly spread inside the building, engulfing the roof.

According to initial reports, the theater's dome has already collapsed.

The extent of the damage inside is still being ascertained. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to surrounding buildings.

No serious injuries have been reported. Four people were reportedly intoxicated and taken to the hospital for checks.

Police officers also arrived on the scene and will continue the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.