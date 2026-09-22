N. Korea says new weapon test following latest missile launch

The country's missile bureau conducted the test on Sunday in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

North Korea did not identify the weapon system involved, but said the test was of "significant importance" for the development of its weapons technology.

The announcement came two days after South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea had launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea from the Wonsan area.

According to KCNA, Kim described the test as an "unquestionable demonstration of advanced defense technology" and a clear step toward modernizing the country's armed forces.

Kim also said the technology would play an important role in strengthening North Korea's war preparedness and the future development of its military. He added that the country's adversaries would better understand the military significance of the technological advances, describing the development as a "very harsh and unavoidable" ordeal for them, KCNA reported.