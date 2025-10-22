N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches northeastward at about 8:10 a.m. from Junghwa in North Korea's southern North Hwanghae Province.

The North last fired short-range ballistic and cruise missiles toward the East Sea on May 8 and May 22, respectively.

"Our military has stepped up monitoring in preparation for (the possibility of) additional launches and is maintaining a steadfast readiness posture while sharing relevant information with the U.S. and Japan," the JCS said in a release.

It marks the North's first missile launch in the Lee Jae Myung government, which took office in June, and the fifth ballistic missile launch so far this year.

The launch also comes ahead of South Korea's upcoming hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

This file photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on May 9, 2025, shows the North Korean army conducting a joint strike drill involving long-range artillery and a new variant of tactical ballistic missiles on the eastern front the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The first missile launch in nearly five months came amid concerns that the North may continue escalating provocations as it seeks U.S. recognition as a nuclear-armed state.

As written before, North Korea unveiled new Hwasong-20 ICBM at military parade.