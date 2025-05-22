EN
    N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into East Sea: JCS

    09:10, 22 May 2025

     North Korea on Thursday fired multiple cruise missiles into the East Sea, South Korea's military said, Yonhap reports. 

    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launches at about 9 a.m. from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong Province, noting that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are conducting a detailed analysis.

    It marked Pyongyang's latest missile launch after it fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on May 8.

     

