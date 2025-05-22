N. Korea fires multiple cruise missiles into East Sea: JCS
09:10, 22 May 2025
North Korea on Thursday fired multiple cruise missiles into the East Sea, South Korea's military said, Yonhap reports.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launches at about 9 a.m. from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong Province, noting that South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are conducting a detailed analysis.
It marked Pyongyang's latest missile launch after it fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on May 8.