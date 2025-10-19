N Kazakhstan to brace for slippery roads

Fog is expected to blanket Astana in the morning and at night.

High wind and high fire threat are in store for Abai region today.

The high fire hazard is forecast for Almaty region on October 18-24.

The fire risk remains high in Aktobe, Akmola, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Turkistan, and Ulytau regions locally.

Fog is reported to grip West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay regions.

Nighttime ground frosts are expected in Kyzylorda region.

North Kazakhstan is set to brace for slippery roads with high wind and fog expected locally.

Earlier, Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for October 18.