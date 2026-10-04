Myrzakhan Zhumakhan reveals idea behind award-winning AI comedy

Zhumakhan said he had previously experimented with artificial intelligence to create different types of videos and convey various ideas.

“I had previously made various videos using artificial intelligence and tried to convey different ideas. This year, for this festival, I wanted to make a light film that would not make people think too much, but would give them a little boost and lift their spirits. So the idea here is simply to cheer people up,” he said.

It Was Just a Joke follows a dog and its owner’s brother as they quarrel over a prank, with the situation gradually escalating in the style of a blockbuster.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Chinese filmmaker Liu Shuheng won the Best Story award for The Last Span.