Myrzakhan Zhumakhan reveals idea behind award-winning AI comedy
Kazakh creator Myrzakhan Zhumakhan, who won the Best Character award at the Astana AI Film Festival for his AI-generated comedy It Was Just a Joke, has revealed the idea behind the film, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Zhumakhan said he had previously experimented with artificial intelligence to create different types of videos and convey various ideas.
“I had previously made various videos using artificial intelligence and tried to convey different ideas. This year, for this festival, I wanted to make a light film that would not make people think too much, but would give them a little boost and lift their spirits. So the idea here is simply to cheer people up,” he said.
It Was Just a Joke follows a dog and its owner’s brother as they quarrel over a prank, with the situation gradually escalating in the style of a blockbuster.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Chinese filmmaker Liu Shuheng won the Best Story award for The Last Span.