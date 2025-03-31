EN
    Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 2,056

    19:13, 31 March 2025

    The death toll from Friday's 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,056, with approximately 3,900 people injured and nearly 270 reported missing, according to the country's State Administration Council Information Team on Monday, Xinhua reports. 

    earthquake
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    International and domestic rescuers have been racing against time to save more lives in the quake-affected areas.

    The first batch of disaster-relief material offered by the Chinese government arrived in Myanmar on Monday. 

    Earlier it was reported that Myanmar on Monday declared seven days of national mourning over a powerful earthquake of a 7.7-magnitude that struck central Myanmar last Friday. 

