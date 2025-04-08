Myanmar struck by 98 aftershocks in 11 days following 7.9-magnitude quake
17:45, 8 April 2025
A total of 98 aftershocks have hit Myanmar since a devastating earthquake struck the country on March 28, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
These tremors ranged in magnitude from 2.8 to 7.5.
The death toll from the 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,600 lives, with 5,017 people injured and 160 still unaccounted for, the State Administration Council's Information Team reported on Monday.
As earlier reported, the death toll from Myanmar's earthquake reached 3,564 as of Sunday evening.