    Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

    14:11, 5 April 2025

    The death toll from Myanmar's devastating earthquake climbed to 3,354, with 4,850 injured and 220 missing, state media said on Saturday, WAM reports.

    Phоtо credit: WAM

    Last Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake, one of Myanmar's strongest in a century, jolted a region home to 28 million, toppling buildings such as hospitals, flattening communities and leaving many without food, water and shelter.

    Earlier, it was reported that the earthquake death toll in Myanmar has surpasses 3,000 as rescuers search for survivors.

